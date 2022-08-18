SC orders status quo, says Delhi HC-appointed CoA will not take over affairs of sports body

New Delhi, Aug 18: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered status quo and said that the Delhi HC-appointed three-member Committee of Administrators (COA) will not take over affairs of Indian Olympic Association.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the appointment of the CoA may lead to the Association's suspension by the International Olympic Committee as it happened in the case of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently.