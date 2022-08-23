New Delhi, Aug 23: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered shifting of alleged 'conman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in Tihar jail on charges of money laundering and duping people, and his wife to a Delhi's Mandoli prison.

On July 13, the apex court had directed Chandrashekhar, who had claimed that Rs 12.5 crore was extorted from him by some officials at Tihar Jail, to submit the list of such people and details about the payments made on his behalf.

On June 23, the Centre had proposed to the top court that if at all Chandrashekhar and his wife are to be shifted outside the Tihar Jail, they should be lodged in Mandoli prison which is being guarded by paramilitary forces. The government had opposed the transfer of Chandrashekhar and his wife to any other jail outside Delhi on the alleged ground of threat to their lives and added that they would be protected by the personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police Force and be observed through CCTV cameras.

On June 20, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had claimed the conman indulged in money laundering, extortion, impersonation of public officials, including those holding constitutional posts, and opposed his plea for the prison transfer.

The probe agency had also named several TV and Bollywood personalities with whom the alleged conman had contact and whom he presented expensive gifts.