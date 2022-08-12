SC gives one-week extension for demolition deadline of Supertech twin towers

New Delhi, Aug 12: The Supreme Court gave one-week extension to the demolition date of Supertech twin towers. It was supposed to start on August 21 but the court accepted the Noida Authority's request for an extension. The apex court gave an additional one week buffer till September 4 to take into account any marginal delay due to weather conditions.

The nod of the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) was the last approval needed for the charging -- rigging of explosives inside the structures -- of the twin towers located in Sector 93B in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.