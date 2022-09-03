SC has disposed of 1293 miscellaneous matters in last 4 days, says CJI UU Lalit

"I would sincerely strive and do my best to live up to those expectations and to be worthy of standing before you after three months and getting more flowers from what I got today," Justice Lalit said.

On the warm welcome given to him, the CJI, in a lighter vein, said he would need a truck to carry the flowers and bouquets home.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was also present on the occasion. Delivering the welcome address, BCI Chairman and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra said the appointment of Justice Lalit as 49th CJI is a matter of great pride for all lawyers across the country.

"He has also ensured transparency in the listing of the matters so that lawyers do not face difficulty. Listing of cases was a big problem for Supreme Court lawyers. Today when cases are filed, they are listed for hearing the next day. This is the norm by CJI UU Lalit. He heard 200 mentioning cases yesterday. I was there in the court," he said.

Mishra said the quality of work is important and not the length of tenure.

He also informed that on Saturday BCI will hold a joint meeting with all the state bar associations and pass a resolution on increasing the retirement age of judges.