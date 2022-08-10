Noting death threats, SC clubs all FIRs against Nupur Sharma

The apex court has extended also said that till the probe is completed protection from arrest to Sharma shall continue in all pending and future FIRs. It also granted her liberty to approach Delhi High Court seeking quashing of all FIRs filed against her.

Nupur Sharma through petition had sought direction to club all the FIRs registered against her across the country.

She said that after the top court's strong criticism of her, the fringe elements have renewed their threat to her life and also given rape threats. Sharma had requested the apex court that since the first FIR against her was registered in Delhi, all FIRs at other places be clubbed with Delhi FIR.

On July 1, the Supreme Court came down heavily on Sharma and said that she and "her loose tongue" has set the entire country on fire and she is singlehandedly responsible for what is happening in the country.

The bench had slammed Sharma for her statement made during a TV news channel debate and while referring to the Udaipur incident, where two men murdered a tailor, said her outburst is responsible for the unfortunate incident.

Rejecting Sharma's request to transfer all the FIRs registered against her in many states for her alleged remarks on Prophet Mohammad to Delhi for investigation, the bench had observed that "She has threat or she has become security threat?"