SC asks MHA to seek reports from states on plea alleging attacks on Christians

The apex court gave two months for the complete process that includes the registration of FIRs and arrests, the state of the investigation, and charge sheets that were filed.

New Delhi, Sep 01: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to obtain verification reports from Bihar, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh on the steps taken on alleged attacks on Christian institutions and priests.

"Chief Secretaries of these States should ensure to give information regarding registration of FIRs, the status of the investigation, arrests made, and charge sheets filed," the apex court said.

In June, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves had mentioned before a vacation bench that atleast 45 to 50 violent attacks on an average take place against Christian institutions and priests across the country every month.

In 2018, the apex court had come out with a slew of guidelines for the Centre and the states. These included fast-tracked trials, victim compensation, deterrent punishment and disciplinary action against lax law-enforcing officials.

The court had said offences such as hate crimes, cow vigilantism and lynching incidents should be nipped in the bud.