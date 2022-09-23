SC agrees to hear pleas challenging Article 370 abrogation after Dussehra break

"We will certainly list the matter," said a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana.

New Delhi, Sep 23: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider listing after Dussehra break the pleas challenging the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 which had given special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the erstwhile state into two Union territories.

Several petitions challenging the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which splits J-K into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- were referred to a Constitution Bench headed by Justice N V Ramana in 2019 by the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi.

On August 5, 2019, the Narendra Modi-led Central government announced its decision to revoke the provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, and divided the erstwhile state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh

The Constitution Bench had on March 2, 2020 ruled that there was no need to refer the matter of challenging Presidential Orders issued under Article 370 to a larger Bench. After March 2, 2020, the petitions will no longer be listed.