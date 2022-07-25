SBI makes OTP compulsory for ATM withdrawals over Rs 10K

A one-time password (OTP), also known as a one-time PIN, one-time authorization code (OTAC) or dynamic password, is a password that is valid for only one login session or transaction, on a computer system or other digital device.

Reports say that other banks might also follow suit.

. .

The leading lender announced the launch of OTP Based ATM Withdrawal for transactions above Rs 10,000 in 2019 between 8 pm to 8 am and it came into effect from January 1, 2020.

"With the introduction of its OTP Based Cash Withdrawal Facility, State Bank ATMs have added another layer of security for cash withdrawals. OTP will be received on the customer's mobile number registered with the Bank. The One-time password (OTP) is a system-generated numeric string of characters that authenticates the user for a single transaction. This additional factor of authentication will protect State Bank card holders from unauthorized ATM cash withdrawals," the company had said in a statement.

How to Withdraw Money from ATM?