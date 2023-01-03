Savitribai Phule: Remembering mother of Indian feminism, teacher and activist on her 192nd birth anniversary

A social reformer, educationist and poet, Savitribai Phule is often hailed as the mother of Indian feminism. In fact, many call her modern India's first feminist. She was known for her contribution to women's education in India, including the construction of the first school for women.

Born on January 3, 1831, in a rich and influential farming family, Savitribai K Patil was married off to 13-year-old Jyotirao Phule. She was taught to read and write by her husband and when she turned 17, the couple founded India's first school for girls and women in Bhidewada, Pune. Along with her husband Jyotibha Phule, she dedicated herself to the cause of women empowerment. Here's what you must know about this formidable activist, educationist, and feminist.

It started with just nine girls from different castes enrolled as students - but it became a historic step when female education was considered taboo in the orthodox Indian society prevalent then.

As a social activist, she worked not only for gender-related issues but also against caste discrimination. The Phules - who had no children of their own - launched a crusade against social discrimination based on caste and gender, and sparked the flame for women's equal rights during the British rule.

At a time when women had no say in anything, Savitribai's campaign covered child marriages, child widows, rape victims becoming pregnant, the practice of Sati, educating women and fighting for equal rights for all women.

Over the next few years, the Phules set up 18 more schools across the state of which Savitribai became the teacher, headmistress and principal. Savitribai Phule and her husband Jyotirao Phule had opened India's first school for women in Pune in 1848.