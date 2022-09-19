Saudi Arabia-West ties: Market, not freedom, matters

Presently, the Western governments seek to secure a boost in Saudi oil output so as to take care of the energy shortages that have occurred after Russia has cut its supplies.
Most of the Western governments are never weary of emphasising the need to spread freedom and democracy in the contemporary world. But they seldom care for these shared values in their actual conduct of diplomacy. The recent invitation the United Kingdom extended to Saudi Arabia's de-facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral is a case in point.
Observers say MBS does not inspire a modern man endowed with scientific temperament and humanism. After he came to power, he has introduced some reforms. They include the removal of the ban on female drivers and the dilution of the male guardianship system in the country. Today female singers can perform in public concerts and women can go to sports stadia in the country. MBS aims to diversify the country's economy through investment in non-oil sectors, including technology and tourism. But he has done little positive on the front of freedom and democracy.