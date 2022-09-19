Saudi Arabia-West ties: Market, not freedom, matters

MBS does not tolerate any dissent at home. Human rights activists, journalists, former insiders, and dissidents are systematically repressed through tactics including torture, jailing, and killings. A UN probe into journalist Jamal Khashoggi's death concluded that there was "credible evidence" to justify a further investigation of high-level Saudi officials, including MBS. Recently, two Saudi women were sentenced to imprisonment for allegedly using "the internet to tear the social fabric" and harming 'public order'.

The rights record matters little to the Western governments. Their chief priority is the management of the market forces in accordance with their interests. Presently, they seek to secure a boost in Saudi oil output so as to take care of the energy shortages that have occurred after Russia has cut its supplies.

The Western governments seem to calculate MBS can be highly useful in this. The invite to MBS-he sent Prince Turki bin Mohammed al Saud, a minister of state, to represent the kingdom on the Queen's funeral - can be seen in this context. In July this year, US President Joe Biden travelled to Saudi Arabia to cultivate MBS to deal with this energy crisis. Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron hosted him for talks at the Elysée Palace for the same.

MBS may oblige the Western leaders with what they seek on the oil front. He seems to calculate this would consolidate his bonhomie with them and help him deflect the international attention from his continued notorious campaign against dissent at home.

(Jagdish N. Singh is a senior journalist based in New Delhi. He is also Senior Distinguished Fellow at the Gatestone Institute, New York)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of OneIndia and OneIndia does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.