Satyendra Jain requests court to restrain media from playing CCTV videos

The court also sought a detailed report from the Tihar jail authorities about Jain's food and dietary changes if made. The court also granted time till Monday to Tihar authorities to file a detailed report on his medical report.

New Delhi, Nov 23: After his videos of massage and 'proper food' went viral on social media, jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain has moved an application in Delhi Court seeking court direction to restrain media from broadcasting any clip of CCTV footage related to him. The court will take up the matter tomorrow.

The famous massage video

A video of Jain was widely shared on social media last week in which he was seen getting massages from a man inside his jail cell sparking allegations that he was being given special treatment in prison.

In the purported CCTV footage dated September 13, 14 and 21, Jain is seen lying on his bed and reading some papers while a man sitting next to him is seen massaging his foot, back and head.

The person in the video is named Rinku, was a rapist charged under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) law.

Jain's meal time in jail

A recent CCTV footage released on November 23 has gone viral on social media, the Delhi Minister Satyander Jain can be seen being provided with proper food in the jail.

Jain is reportedly being served 'sumptuous meal' and has reportedly gained eight kgs since being in the jail.

On Monday, Jain moved court stating that for the past 12 days, the Tihar Jail administration has stopped providing him basic food items as per his religious beliefs. He also mentioned in the plea that he is not getting proper food, medical check-up, and have lost 28 kg weight.

Jain was arrested in a money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The court had on November 17 denied bail to Jain and two others in the case. He is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

Recently, the court also took cognisance of the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) filed by the ED against Jain, his wife and eight others, including four firms, in connection with the money laundering case.