AAP leaders and supporters slammed the BJP-led central government attributing Jain's condition to "torture and harassment" in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal retweeted the picture, shared by a journalist on the micro-blogging site with the comment "Yesterday's picture of Satyendar Jain who gave Mohalla clinics to Delhi." The AAP national convenor, however, did not make any comment on Twitter.

Jain, who is in the ED custody, was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital on Thursday after he complained of uneasiness while leaving the Rouse Avenue court.

Jain, 57, was arrested on May 30 under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

"This is the person who gave the model of Mohalla clinic to the country and saved Rs 300 crore of the people of Delhi in the construction of 5 flyovers," AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh tweeted in Hindi, reacting to Jain's picture circulated on the microblogging site.

"This picture of @SatyendarJain is a black stain on Modi and his Mynah (ED). This country will never forgive you," he added.

In another tweet, Singh hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying history will not forgive him for such behaviour with Jain.

"Lord Shri Ram Chandra ji got the power. Lord Ram made good use of it and was called Maryada Purushottam. Ravan misused the power. Ravan's effigies are burnt today. The ego of Ravan had also ended. Remember Modi ji, history will not forgive you for such behaviour with an innocent minister," Singh tweeted in Hindi.

Reacting to Jain's appearance on the picture, Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti accused the BJP of trying to break the AAP's resolve to change politics of India by making the Delhi minister face torture in ED custody.

"Cost of being honest n committed? By torturing @SatyendarJain Bhai, BJP is trying to break our resolve to change politics of India. Let BJP clearly know that every such attempt of theirs will further fuel our resolve to fight back under leadership of @ArvindKejriwal Ji," the AAP leader tweeted.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that ED has kept the minister in its custody only to harass him but he is a man of strong will and has a full faith in God.

"The elder brother @SatyendarJain has given up food. He used to eat food only after visiting the temple every day. He has only been eating fruits for last 11 days. The ED has kept him in custody only to harass him. Prayers of millions of people are with Satyendar Bhai, who has a very strong will and has full faith in God," he added.