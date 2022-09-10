Saraikis in Pakistan remain ignored in flood crisis

In fact, the government of Pakistan and the government of Punjab have divided Saraiki habitats between South Punjab and Saraiki. The main reason to give step-motherly treatment to Sarakis is that the former state of Multan and Bahawalpur and the districts of Bakhar, Mianwali, Khushab, Jhang, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank have Saraiki nationality and not Punjabi. Pakistan has been trying hard to change Saraiki national identity by putting them under constant financial, political and social stress all the time.

Saraiki nationalists have been forced to accept the creation of a South Punjab secretariat as an alternative to the demand of Saraikistan province. But Sariaikis wanted a province comprising 21 districts based on shared language, culture and history including Tank and Dera Ismail Khan. Only six districts in Southern Punjab namely Multan, Lodhran, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffar Garh and Leiah/Layyah where Saraiki origin commands a clear majority of the population. Of course, two districts of Bahawalpur division, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur, have a majority of Riyasti dialect, very similar to Saraiki, but they apparently wish to have their own province on an administrative basis. National rights and identity of Saraikis are not even mentioned in the so-called Pakistan's constitution of 1973. After the Bengalis, Saraikis are the biggest population, spread in 40 per cent of Pakistan, but counted as Punjabis.