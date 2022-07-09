Sankalp March held by Hindu outfits in Delhi

BJP leaders Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and Kapil Mishra were also present in the march, news agency PTI reported.

Former North Delhi mayor Avtar Singh said, "Multiple Hindu groups are on the streets today for this 'Sankalp March'. We are here to raise our voice against the attacks on Hindus. They cannot be targeted or attacked in that manner. We won't spare those who target us." Several roads in central Delhi have been closed temporarily due to the march.

The traffic police took to Twitter to suggest the commuters to avoid the Sikandara Road, Barakhamba Road, Copernicus Marg, Firoz Shah Road, Bhagwan Das Road, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Sansad Marg from Outer Circle Connaught Place to Patel Chowk and Janpath from Outer Circle Connaught Place to R/A Windsor Place between 8.30 am and 2 pm.

Police said these roads will only be used for pedestrian movements during the period.