Sanjay Arora takes charge as commissioner of Delhi Police

He will succeed Rakesh Asthana, a Gujarat cadre IPS officer, who retired on Sunday after nearly 38 years in service.

Arora is the second successive non-AGMUT cadre IPS officer to head the Delhi Police and the third since the Delhi Police Act was passed in 1978 and a commissionerate was established.

Before Arora and Asthana, Ajai Raj Sharma, a 1966-batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, was appointed as the Delhi Police chief in 1999 when L K Advani was the Union Home Minister.

The Delhi Police functions under the Union Home Ministry and its officers belong to the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.