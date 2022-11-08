Sania Mirza's 'broken hearts' post fuels divorce rumours with Shoaib Malik

There are also speculations that the 'estranged' couple are now just co-parenting son Izhaan, according to a report in NDTV. It has to be noted that they had celebrated their son's birthday in Dubai recently. While the Pakistan cricketer shared the pics on his social media account, Mirza did not post it.

The reason for the rumoured split is not known yet, but some reports in Pakistan claimed that Malik allegedly cheated on Mirza during one of his TV shows.

It may be recalled that Sania Mirza had also posted a cryptic post where she posted a photo of her with her son and captioned, "The moments that get me through the hardest days."

Sania Mirza tied the knot with Shoiab Malik in April 2010. They were blessed with the baby boy in 2018.