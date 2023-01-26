Salman kidnaps a Hindu minor girl to tie the knot, arrested

The teenager had kidnapped the girl a month ago and was getting ready to tie the knot. It is now being reported that three other cases have also come to light. A medical assessment will be done for the victim before recording her statement in court, the report said.

Lucknow, Jan 26: Ghaziabad police arrested a man for allegedly abducting a Hindu minor girl. The kidnapper has been identified as Salman, who allegedly entrapped Hindu girls earlier.

The teen was abducted a month and a half ago. The victim and 15-year-old girl had gone out to bring milk in Govindpuram in the Kavinagar police station, but never returned On December 14, 2022. The girl is studying in class VIII and her father had lodged a complaint with the Kavi Nagar police department.

The cops on Wednesday arrested Salman, a formerly a resident of Panju Sarai village in the Naugawan Sadat police station area of Amroha district and runs a consulting firm.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) City, Nipun Aggarwal, the accused had taken the victim to several places in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh that includes Kashipur and Udham Singh Nagar. The cops are also investigating those who provided shelter.

He reportedly changed his cell phone number in order to prevent people from tracing him. Muhid, a friend of Salman and a resident of Garhmukteshwar, had joined hands for helping Salman in the kidnapping case and he was arrested on December 31. Muhid had confessed about Salman kidnapping the 15-year-old girl but claimed that he was unaware of his whereabouts.

The medical examination of the victim will reveal whether the girl was sexually assaulted her and her statement will be recorded before the magistrate.

During the course of the investigation, it has been revealed that Salman was luring Hindu girls. He had earlier married a Hindu woman six years ago with whom he has a child, DCP Nipun Aggarwal revealed. He then tied the knot with a Muslim woman after which he trapped a Hindu woman, who is now pregnant. He was now prepping for another marriage.

The cops suspect that he was part of Love Jihad gang even as the cops are trying to retrieve his mobile phones and social media account.