Salman Khurshid describes Rahul Gandhi as Lord Ram for braving Delhi cold in t-shirt

Congress leader Salman Khurshid called Rahul Gandhi a superhuman and described him as Lord Ram.
New Delhi, Dec 26: Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Monday described Rahul Gandhi as Lord Ram and called him superhuman for walking around Delhi in a t-shirt when the national capital is experiencing biting cold.
Salman Khurshid claimed that Rahul is walking around in freezing cold just wearing t-shirts for his Bharat Jodo Yatra. "Rahul Gandhi is superhuman. While we are freezing in cold and wearing jackets, he is going out in T-Shirts (for his Bharat Jodo yatra). He is like a yogi doing his 'tapasya' with focus," ANI quoted Khurshid as saying at a press conference.