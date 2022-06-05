Salman Khan, father Salim Khan receive threat letter; Police case filed

'The Mumbai police stated that an FIR has been filed at Bandra Police station against an unknown person and probe is underway, ANI reported.

The threat assumes significance as it comes days after the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The 28-year-old singer was shot dead by some unidentified attackers in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover.

Police suspect Moose Wala's killing to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it.

Lawrence Bishnoi was allegedly involved in hatching a plan to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan. He belongs to the Bishnoi community, which believes blackbucks as sacred animals. He had planned to kill Khan over his involvement in a blackbuck poaching case.