Saddened by murder of Moosewala; nobody involved will be spared: Mann

"I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm," Mann said in a tweet.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mansa) Gobinder Singh said that some unidentified assailants opened fire at Moosewala and several bullets hit him.

The singer was attacked when he was travelling along with his two friends in his jeep. Later, Mansa civil surgeon Dr Ranjeet Rai told reporters that Sidhu Moosewala was brought dead to a civil hospital.

He said that two others who sustained bullet injuries have been referred to another hospital.