Saddened by death of pet dog, Vadodara girl adopts leopard

This decision took her to the Sayajibaug zoo in the city where she set her heart on a leopard! And, Garima adopted the feline!

"Pluto was born on June 24. I was very close to my labrador and it was more like a family member and we never kept it on leash. After Pluto died, I wanted to do something special in its memory. So, I decided to adopt an animal on Pluto's birthday," Garima told TOI.

While she fed stray dogs in its memory, Garima, who works in the state assembly, wanted to do something more special. "I inquired about animal adoption at Sayajibaug zoo and finally zeroed in on a leopard. I plan to continue with the adoption for at least five years," she said.

Sayajibaug zoo curator, Pratyush Patankar hailed the decusion and said that such adoption by citizens helps them and also creates awareness about the wild animals as well as birds.

"The funds go into the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) corpus. Currently, we have 16 donors who have adopted birds as well as animals. We issue a certificate of appreciation to the donors," Patankar told TOI.