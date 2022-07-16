SAD leader and former Punjab speaker Nirmal Singh Kahlon dies at 79

Kahlon was minister for rural development and panchayats in the Akali government from 1997 to 2002. He had also served as the speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha from 2007 to 2012.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal offered his condolences on the death of the senior party leader.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of senior Akali leader & former Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker S Nirmal Singh Ji Kahlon. Kahlon sahab was a source of inspiration for all of us. His wise counsel will always be missed. I stand with Kahlon family in this hour of grief," Badal said in a tweet.