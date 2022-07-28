Sacked as Minister, Partha Chatterjee also loses all posts in Trinamool Congress

Chatterjee has been also removed from the post of Trinamool General Secretary, National Vice President and three other posts, TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said on Thursday.

"Partha Chatterjee has been removed from TMC along with the post of General Secretary, National vice president and three other posts. He has been suspended till the investigation is underway. He can come back if proven not guilty," Abhishek said.

Chatterjee and his close associate Arpita Mukherjee were arrested on 23 July. A day before, large stacks of cash was discovered from actor-model's (Arpita Mukherjee) flat.