Sachin Pilot to become Rajasthan Chief Minister? Speculations rife

"I think we have made a commitment in Udaipur and hope that it will be fulfilled," Rahul Gandhi said.

After Rahul Gandhi's clear message, Gehlot is said have agreed to the 'one man one post' rule.

Gehlot who is in Kochi reportedly said it is good to adopt the 'One Person, One Post' as the Congress President will have to take care of the entire country.

However, Pilot and his supporters have remained silent on the possible changes in state politics.

"Whether he will contest or not is his decision, but one thing is for sure, the party will get a new President on October 17th, when the voting takes place," Sachin Pilot said.

Gehlot and Pilot were at loggerheads soon after the victory of the Congress in December 2018 assembly elections to become the chief minister.

In July 2020, Sachin Pilot along with 18 MLAs of the party had rebelled against the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The party chose Gehlot to become the CM for a third time while Pilot was made his deputy.

The one-month-long political crisis ended after the intervention of party leader Rahul Gandhi.

After the rebellion in July 2020, the party sacked him from the post of deputy CM and the state Congress chief. In recent times, the supporters of Pilot, including MLA Vedprakash Solanki, have again started raising demand to make Pilot CM.