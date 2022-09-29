Sachin Pilot meets Sonia Gandhi after Gehlot opts out of Congress presidential race

"I met Congress president today. She listened to me calmly. We held a detailed discussion on whatever happened in Jaipur, Rajasthan. I told her my sentiments, my feedback.All of us want to win the 2023 polls (in Rajasthan) by working hard. We'll have to work together," Sachin Pilot told reporters after meeting Sonia Gandhi.

"Whatever decision has to be made in the context of Rajasthan, will be taken by her...I am confident that in the next 12-13 months we will once again make a Congress Govt through our hard work," he added.

Gehlot is unwilling to cede any space to Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan, while Pilot has been eyeing CM's post for a long time now.

Three Gehlot loyalists were served notices on Tuesday for grave indiscipline after Congress observers submitted their report to party president Sonia Gandhi amid a political turmoil in the state. They have been asked to reply within 10 days as to why disciplinary action not be taken against them.

Sachil Pilot camp has maintained silence on the issue so far.