Sachin Pilot meets Sonia Gandhi to discuss strategy for 2023 Rajasthan Assembly polls

New Delhi, Apr 21: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday met party interim president Sonia Gandhi to discuss the political developments in Rajasthan. The meeting comes at a time the party has lost its significant national footprint and facing the challenge of retaining the next year's Assembly polls.

The meeting took place at 10, Janpath. "Rajasthan is a state where every five years there is a government change and I think if we do the right things like we have started to do, we need to move forward in that direction so that Congress wins next Rajasthan polls. It is important as soon after there will be general elections," news agency ANI quoted Pilot as saying.

"Congress President is very keen that we all work unitedly to form a government in Rajasthan again. I have been giving her my feedback regularly. Today we also spoke about organisational elections and how to strengthen the party," added the former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister.

Rajasthan will go for polls in 2023.

The grand old party suffered humiliating defeat in the five recent assembly elections, forcing the Congress working committee (CWC) to make changes in organisation for at least one year ahead of the upcoming elections in various states. Congress convened a three-day key meeting at the residence of Sonia Gandhi, 10 Janpath to discuss the party's preparations for the upcoming state elections and 2024 Lok Sabha elections, including organizational reforms in the party.

As part of the preparation, the Congress has held multiple rounds of talks with poll strageist Prashant Kishor, who is likely to join the party.