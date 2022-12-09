S Jaishankar to inaugurate India Global Forum UAE 2022

New Delhi, Dec 09: India Global Forum (IGF) today announced that the India Global Forum UAE 2022 - Partners for Global Impact to be held in the UAE from December 12 - 16, 2022 will be inaugurated by India's External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar. The week-long high profile gathering will bring together leading political, business, and cultural figures from India, UAE and across the world.

Covering the breadth of bilateral relations between India and the UAE, climate finance, technology, and investments, the five - day event will also be an opportunity at this critical juncture to discuss India's global aspirations and its presidency of the G20 amidst challenging geopolitical scenarios. Featuring inspiring conversations, exchanges and debates, the event comes at an opportune moment as the India-UAE relationship goes from strength to strength. The forum will also present opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs of both countries to work together for regional and global impact. Participants can book for in-person participation at India Global Forum.