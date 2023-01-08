S Jaishankar praises youths for connecting India to the world

He said that whether it is start-ups or sports, whether it is technology usage or tourism, the energies of young India are increasingly visible. This is what has led India to define the theme for this year's Youth PBD.

"The younger generations are also very much in the forefront of connecting India to the world. They do so not only through their activities at home but by studying, working and traveling abroad. Our endeavor is therefore to maximize support for them and to ensure that they realize the benefits and achievements that are due to them. We strive to create a better global workplace, a more secure traveling experience and a non-discriminatory treatment abroad.

It could take the form of Migration and Mobility Partnerships as we have done recently with Germany, Denmark, Portugal, France and UK, just to give you some examples. Or a Working Holiday Programme as we have just signed with Austria or the more liberal working conditions that have been extended by the Australian government. Or for that matter, more predictable and liberal visa and work provisions in some other nations," the minister said, according to a press release from the ministry.

He claimed that it may be the services and support provided by the Indian Community Welfare Fund. Or even something as simple, but as important as the swift replacement of a lost passport. And the more efficient rendering of Consular services. The redressal of grievances in a transparent manner through online mechanisms like MADAD is by now well established. The biggest difference, however, is the higher standing of India and the stronger relationships that we have established with virtually every nation that hosts our community. This is reflected in your stature and standing in these societies.

Jaishankar claimed that India has the largest diaspora in the world. "What's unique about us is the intensity of bonding among us in the community abroad. This is an era where we're increasingly confident about our prospects and seek to connect with the international community," said EAM Jaishankar. He said that the country's relationship with 34 million people of Indian origin is what brings us here. "This relationship was very much evident amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. We recognised the tremendous response that we got from PIO. Our bond has become ever stronger as the result of all the trials. The identity of the diaspora is derived from how closely is connected," he added.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur and Australia's Member of Parliament Zaneta Mascarenhas also addressed the event.