Russia’s wealthy lawmaker who 'criticised Putin' dies after falling off hotel window in Odisha

This is the second death of Russian lawmakers within a week in the same hotel. Earlier on December 22, Vladimir Bidenov, Pavel's co-traveller, was found dead. He was found lying unconscious in his room on the first floor of the hotel with a few empty wine bottles around him. When rushed to the district hospital, doctors declared him dead.

Speaking to ANI, owner of hotel where Russian tourists stayed said,''On 21st four people came to stay in our hotel, two of them died while two are still here. We are waiting for their documents from Russian Embassy. They'll leave.''

''First tourist was found unconscious, after medical examination he was found dead. Second tourist was mentally disturbed after his friend's cremation, he was found lying on hotel premises. When taken to hospital, he was found dead.''

Vladimir and Pavel were part of a four-member group of Russian tourists who along with their guide Jitendra Singh had checked into the hotel in Rayagada town on Wednesday.

On Pavel's death, a senior police officer said that it seemed to be a case of suicide. "Pavel was in depression due to the death of his friend," he said. Police said they are investigating Pavel's death from all angles, including the possibility that he has fallen from the terrace accidentally. Two other members of the group were asked to stay back and coordinate with the investigation, the officer said.