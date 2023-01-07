Russian to open Belarus front on Ukraine

The latest development could be an unsettling one for Europe as this is kind of opening a new front from Vladimir Putin. Especially, since the US and its allies have been arming Ukraine quite a lot, the decision is aimed to open a new side for attacks. Interestingly, Russia has already been using Belarusian airspace for drone and missile attacks on Ukraine.

Belarus, the steadfast friend of Putin

After Russia, it's the Belarusians who speak the Russian language the most. Their brotherhood does not stop in the common language. The two nations have stood with each other in the current conflict as well. When Belarusian President Lukashenko blames Western nations for the war, he knows where his priorities are.

Nonetheless, he not just accused the Western countries of seeking confrontation with Russia but provoking the ongoing bloodshed in Ukraine as well. The Belarusian leader also admitted that only Ukraine has the power to end the conflict by accepting Moscow's demands. He advised Ukraine to accept the loss of partly-occupied regions in east and south for peace.

Meaning of the Russian troops gathering in Belarus

Trains after trains have started transporting Russian troops to Belarus. This has unsettled the NATO countries that have been trying to arm Ukraine. This is being seen as a threat to Ukraine from the north as Belarus could be used as a new base by the Russian troops. Belarus is a trusted lieutenant for the Russians as the two nations have deep defence partnerships.

In a statement, the Belarusian Defence Ministry was quoted saying that the two countries are creating a joint force so that they can defend the Union State of Russia and Belarus. The news has come amidst the news stories floating that the US government is set to give more than 3 billion dollars in military aid.