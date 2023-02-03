Russia is planning a major new offensive, says Ukrainian Defence Minister

Russia is gathering thousands of soldiers in a new offensive. This also is an indication that Russia may try to celebrate the first invasion anniversary by a vigorous attack with mighty forces.
New Delhi, Feb 3: Drawing the attention of the Western countries and NATO allies, Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has claimed that Russia is preparing a significant new offensive. The new attack could be as early as February 24 which also happens to be the first anniversary of the attack from the Russian forces last year.
Reznikov has been quoted saying that the Russian establishment has not achieved what it had desired a year ago when it launched military attacks. However, now it's gathering thousands of soldiers in a new offensive. This also is an indication that Russia may try to celebrate the first invasion anniversary by a vigorous attack with mighty forces.