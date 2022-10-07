Rupee touches all-time low of 82.33 against US dollar

The traders are also monitoring the US payrolls report which is expected today. The US Federal Reserve's stance on monetary policy may be also influenced by the US payrolls report.

On the previous session, the rupee had closed at 81.88.

"Government bond yields are expected to open higher on Monday, as concerns over debt supplies may resurface after weaker-than-expected demand at a debt auction on Friday. Bond prices and yields are inversely related," according to a report by ANI.

Oil prices are set for more volatility. Also, Crude prices are skyrocketing since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February this year.

"A weak rupee has driven dollar selling by the Reserve Bank of India to support the currency. But this has raised concerns over India's dwindling foreign exchange reserves," said the ANI's report.

Following the depreciation of the rupee, the Reserve Bank of India raised the repo rate last week.