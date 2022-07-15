Rubaiya Sayeed identifies Yasin Malik and 3 others as her abductors

This is the first time Rubaiya Sayeed has been asked to appear in the case. She had been freed after five terrorists were released in exchange.

Rubaiya Sayeed, who stays in Tamil Nadu, is listed as a prosecution witness by the CBI, which took over investigations into the case in early 1990. M

alik, chief of the banned JKLF who was recently sentenced to life imprisonment in a terror funding case, is an accused in the case.