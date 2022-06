New Delhi, Jun 23: A three-day meeting of top RSS functionaries will be held in Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan from July 7 to discuss various issues related to its affiliates and its centenary celebrations, news agency PTI reported.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, other top leaders and state publicity in-charges will attend the meeting, senior Sangh functionary Sunil Ambekar said in a statement.