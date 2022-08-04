RSS hits back at critics questioning missing tricolour picture on its social media profile

He was responding to a query on the criticism the RSS is facing by Congress in certain quarters of social media for not putting the picture of the tricolour on RSS.org and its social media accounts even after the appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people.

RSS has already asked the people and swayamsevaks to celebrate the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' with enthusiasm and preparations are on, he said.

"This is Sangh's position and making a political issue out of this is wrong. There shouldn't be sharp questions like these. The party which is raising such questions is responsible for the division of the country," he alleged.

The Centre's Har Ghar Tiranga has become a new flashpoint between the BJP and the Congress.

The Congress leaders on Wednesday changed their social media profile photo to Nehtu waving the National Flag. Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the RSS and tweeted those who are running the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign came from the "anti-national" organisation which did not hoist the Tricolour for 52 years.

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday tweeted the screenshot of the RSS Twitter handle and that of Mohan Bhagwat showing they have not put Tiranga on their display photos.