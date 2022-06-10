Earlier after casting vote, Srinivas Gowda of the JD(S) said,"I have voted for the Congress because I love it.". The video was shared by news agency ANI.

The Kolar MLA said he is upset with JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy. "Also, no one from the party asked me to vote for the JD(S) candidate," he said.

It was no secret that Gowda was hobnobbing with the Congress. In fact, Gowda was with the Congress before joining the regional party. Gowda even said that he would return to the Congress.

Karnataka is witnessing a closely-watched election on Friday with voting going on for four Rajya Sabha seats. But the crucial polls seem to have raised tensions not just between the opposition and the ruling party but the Congress and the JDS, who were coalition partners in the government that earlier ruled the state.