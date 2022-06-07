RS polls 2022: Uddhav Thackeray meets MLAs of Sena other legislators supporting it

"The chief minister met legislators of the Shiv Sena and the MLAs (independent and those from smaller parties) backing our party," Sena leader Anil Desai said.

The Sena is comfortably placed ahead of the election, he stressed.

After more than two decades, the state will witness a contest in the Rajya Sabha polls as there are seven candidates in the fray for six seats.

The Shiv Sena has fielded two candidates -- Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar -- while the BJP has put up three candidates -- Union minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde and Dhananjay Mahadik.

The NCP (Praful Patel) and Congress (Imran Pratapgarhi) have fielded one candidate each.

The BJP has votes to win two seats, while the Sena, NCP and Congress can win one seat each.

However, together the Sena, NCP and Congress -- part of the ruling coalition -- have enough votes to ensure victory for the second Sena candidate.

With the BJP fielding three candidates, every vote is important for the Sena.

The Sena has also accused the BJP of "horse-trading" and using central agencies to pressurize independent MLAs.