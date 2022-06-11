RS polls 2022: Dholpur MLA Shobha Rani Kushwaha gets 7 days time to clarify over cross-voting

. .

MLA Shobharani Kushwah was being suspended from the BJP's primary membership. The matter has reached the party high command said BJP state president Satish Poona.

All three candidates of Congress - Pramod Tiwari, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Surjewala - win from Rajasthan. On the other hand, BJP fielded one and supported an independent candidate as well.

The Rajya Sabha elections to fill the 16 vacant seats in four states, namely Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana and Karnataka, took place on Friday (June 10) amid speculations of horse-trading and fears of cross-voting. Polling began at 9 am and concluded at 4 pm. Of the 16 seats, polling occurred in six Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra, two from Haryana and five each from Karnataka and Rajasthan.