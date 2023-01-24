'Rs 51,000 for 'cutting off' SP neta Swami Prasad Maurya's tongue', says Hindu Mahasabha leader

Maurya, who is considered a prominent OBC leader in Uttar Pradesh, had said certain portions of the Ramcharitmanas 'insult' a large section of society on the basis of caste and demanded that these be 'banned'
New Delhi, Jan 24: A day after Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya alleged that certain verses of the Ramcharitmanas promoted social discrimination, a local leader of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha on Monday announced Rs 51,000 as reward to anyone who would ''cut off'' his tongue.
