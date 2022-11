New Delhi, Nov 12: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari announced sanctioning of new projects worth Rs 1.6 lakh crore in the Northeast India region.

Gadkari said that these projects include roads, ropeways, RoBs and major bridges across the River Brahmaputra and other water bodies. According to a statement from the ministry, Gadkari said multi-modal logistics parks had also been proposed at Udaipur in Tripura and Silchar in Assam.