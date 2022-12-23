'RRR' ranks 9th in this year's global list

Apart from Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR', the list curated by 'Sight and Sound' magazine has these movies in the top 10: 'Aftersun' directed by Charlotte Wells, 'Saint Omer' directed by Alice Diop, 'Decision to Leave' directed by Park Chanwook, 'The Banshees of Inisherin' directed by Martin Mcdonagh, 'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed' directed by Laura Poitras, 'Nope' directed by Jordan Peele, 'One Fine Morning' directed by Mia Hansen-Løve, 'EO' directed by Jerzy Skolimowski and 'Tár' directed by Todd Field.

New Delhi, December 23: Ace director S.S. Rajamouli, considered the Christopher Nolan of India, has been making one great film after another. His movies have not only received wide acceptance in India but are getting popular among overseas audiences as well. Now, his latest movie 'RRR' has not only made it to the list of world's 'Top 50 Films of 2022' but is also ranked among the top 10.

Leaving a lasting impression

Based on some facts and some fictions, 'RRR' was set in 1920s India when the nation was still under British control. With ace actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR who played the roles of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively, the film impressed viewers all across India. It also left a lasting impression on global viewership.

Rajamouli has been proving his mettle and ageless direction with films like Bahubali and RRR to bring Indian cinema to a new level. His contribution is being appreciated as well as most of his movies gross unprecedented collection all across India. With RRR - 'Rise! Roar! Revolt!' His film making technique has set up a new example in movie making that every director wants to emulate.

CGI-enabled action fantasy

Listing the movie, 'Sight and Sound' magazine wrote that RRR is a spectacle aimed at big rooms, a money-on-the-screen CGI-enabled action fantasy. The magazine further writes that in place of the grinding self-seriousness of the western superhero picture, RRR boasts a kind of Olympian exuberance running through both its action and its musical sequence. Interestingly, 'RRR' raked in more than Rs 1,200 crore in box office collections.

Sequel on the Way

The latest update is that Rajamouli is set to make the sequel to his magnum opus RRR. Part one has already won hearts and minds of viewers this year and now the director is willing to convert RRR into a franchise. He revealed that although he was not sure of the sequel at first, he has changed his mind.