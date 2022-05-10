RPG attack in Punjab puts focus back on poor security management, rogue drones

While the Punjab Police is investigating the case, a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will be sent to look into the larger ramifications.

A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7.45 pm. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called, the Mohali Police said in a statement.

An Intelligence Bureau official tells OneIndia that drones have become a nightmare for the security agencies. In 2019, a report had been put out speaking about the increasing threat by rogue drones.

These drones are a potential threat and the government is looking for a solution to counter this problem. In this regard the agencies conducted a data estimation and learnt that there are over 6 lakh rogue or unregulated drones of various sizes and capacities.

Recent incidents like the lethal drone attack on Saudi Arabia's largest petroleum company and arms dropping by UAVs in Punjab from across the India-Pakistan border has only alerted the agencies to come up with a plan to counter the drones.