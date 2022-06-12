After receiving legal notice, Nayanthara, hubby issue apology for wearing footwear in Tirupati temple

In an apology written on his Instagram post, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "Dear all, we have always wanted our marriage to happen in Tirupati but due to logistical reasons that was not possible and we had to do our wedding in Chennai. To wholesomely complete our wedding, we made sure we headed to Tirupati directly from our wedding venue (without going home) to watch the Sami Kalyanam and to receive the blessings of Lord Balaji who we have utmost devotion towards.

We had a wonderful darshan and wanted to click a picture outside the temple to have this day in our memory and to feel like the wedding got completed here, as per our wish but due to the crowd and chaos we had to exit the premises and re-enter at a time when there was a lesser commotion. In the hurry for a quick picture we did not realize we had our footwear on when we got back later for the quick picture outside the temple. We are a couple who go to temples regularly and have immense faith in God. We have been to Thirumala almost 5 times in the past 30 days trying to do our wedding there! [sic]"

He continued and said, "We sincerely apologize to those who we could have offended and we mean no disrespect to the lord who we love. We are grateful for the love and wishes we have received from everyone for our special day and we hope you continue to shower us with only the positivity we need from you. [sic]"

Wearing sandals inside the temple's premises is strictly prohibited, as per the Chief Vigilance Security Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Desvasthanam Board Narasimha Kishore. He said the newly married will be sent a legal notice and added, "We are serving notices to Nayanatara. We have also spoken to her and she wanted to release a video to the press apologising to Lord Balaji, TTD, and pilgrims. How ever, we are going to serve notices to her."

Years after being in love, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara tied the knot at a private resort in Mahabalipuram on June 9. Rajnikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, and many other celebrities from South Indian film industry attended the event.