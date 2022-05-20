Following the FIR against Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, daughters Misa and Hema, besides several candidates, the CBI started a search operation on Friday morning at 16 locations in Delhi, Patna and Gopalganj.

The probe agency has registered the FIR under IPC section 120-B, which deals with criminal conspiracy, and under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, officials said.

The Yadav family is facing allegations of getting several prime properties in exchange for jobs in Railways when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Railways Minister from 2008 to 2009. The new case comes weeks after Yadav was released on bail in the fodder scam in which he was convicted by a special court in Ranchi.

In 2013, Supreme Court slammed the country's premier investigation agency, CBI for being "a caged parrot" that speaks its master's voice.