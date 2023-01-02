Rishabh Pant shifted from ICU to private ward; BCCI to decide whether to move him overseas

According to reports, Pant is receiving pain management therapy. A call on the further course of treatment of his ligament tear will be taken in consultation with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). It is being learnt Pant could even be sent overseas.

Pant was driving his Mercedes-AMG GLE43 Coupe when he lost control and rammed into a divider causing multiple injuries to the cricketer who had a miraculous escape. The car instantly caught fire and the timely help from a bus driver saved the life of the cricketer. After Pant's car crash, BCCI has been monitoring Pant's condition continuously and has sent its medical staff who will work in coordination with the doctors of Max hospital.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami visits Pant in hospital

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid a visit to the injured cricketer at the Max Hospital on Sunday. Dhami was at the private hospital for nearly an hour and took an update on Pant's condition from his mother, sister and doctors. The chief minister assured them that the state government will give all help for the treatment of the cricketer.

Earlier in the day, Dhami announced that the Haryana roadways driver and conductor who rushed to the cricketer's rescue immediately after the accident and helped save his life will be honoured on the occasion of the Republic Day.

Minimum recovery likely three months

"Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back," the BCCI said in a statement.

Dr Qamar Azam, who looks after sports injury department at AIIMS-Rishikesh, told TOI, "Pant will take at least three to six months to recover from the ligament injury. And if it's severe, he may take more time. Further evaluation can be based on his detailed injury report."