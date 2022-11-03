Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' finds a fan in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi, Nov 03: Kannada blockbuster movie 'Kantara' has been winning hearts ever since its release three weeks ago and the latest to join in praising this action thriller is the country's Finance Minister herself. Minister Sitharaman watched the low-budget action thriller and took to twitter to talk about the movie that is being lauded for its portrayal of the rich traditions of Karnataka.

"With a team of volunteers and well-wishers watched #KantaraMovie in Bengaluru. Well-made @shetty_rishab (writer/director/actor). The film captures the rich traditions of Tuluvanadu and Karavali (sic),'' she wrote.

The minister watched the movie on Wednesday in Bengaluru. After watching the movie, Sitharaman also spoke to director Rishab Shetty and congratulated him.

Earlier, Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal praised Kantara saying it showcases the culture of Karnataka. "Kantara is a low-budget film that showcases the culture of Karnataka. It has grossed nearly 20 times its investment. Investors and industry are attracted to India and the state that has very progressive policies," he said.

Yoga guru and a spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar also watched the film with his disciples and devotees at his Bengaluru Ashram. While sharing his cinematic experience he said, "This film's success brings such pride to Karnataka. The acting and storytelling were very enjoyable. It shows Malenadu's greatness in a beautiful way."

Kantara has received a lot of love and support from dignitaries from various fields, ranging from Anil Kumble, Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, superstar Rajinikanth to Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India, Anurag Thakur.

The Kannada-language action thriller film about the Bhoota Kola, a dance for the deity has come out with flying colors at the box office. The film was released in Kannada and Hindi on September 30th and October 14th, respectively. Rishab Shetty wrote and directed the film. The film was produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the banner of Hombale Films and stars Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in major parts.