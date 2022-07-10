Goa Congress MLAs huddle; reject ‘total rumours’ of some leaders joining BJP

"Goa is always full of speculation. We have to work with the opposition party. We have to work effectively," Congress Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao said, after a meeting of party legislators on Saturday.

Goa unit chief Amit Patkar said such rumours were being spread by the ruling BJP ahead of the two-week Budget Session of the assembly.

"Seven MLAs are there (at the meeting). I was not called by high command, only here for a courtesy meeting. Rumours (about MLAs leaving for BJP) are all over, what is to be done. I can vouch for myself, can't say for anyone else," Congress MLAs Aleixo Sequeira told news agency ANI.

Reportedly, Digambar Kamat is upset after Michael Lobo was made Leader of the Opposition. Some reports also suggest that even Lobo is also in touch with the BJP.

Speculation of a few Congress MLAs likely to join the BJP in Goa has been doing the rounds since the BJP assumed power again in the state in May this year.

Meanwhile, Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Sunday cancelled the notification for election to the post of deputy speaker, which was scheduled for July 12.

The order, issued by Legislature Secretary Namrata Ulman, informed the July 8 notification under Rule 308 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Goa Legislative Assembly stands withdrawn.

"Hence, the notice of nomination for election of deputy speaker issued under 9(2) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Goa Legislative Assembly stands withdrawn as well," the order further said.

It may be recalled that during Goa assembly elections this year, the Congress made all its MLAs take a loyalty pledge to not switch sides.