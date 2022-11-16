Rhino nudges dog sleeping on the road. What happens next will make you laugh | Video

In the video, the rhino appears out of nowhere and is seen strolling on the roadside. It suddenly comes across the sleeping dog and starts sniffing. The dozing dog opens its eyes and runs away after spotting the massive animal.

New Delhi, Nov 15: A video of a rhino suddenly nudging a dog sleeping peacefully on the roadside has gone viral on social media.

"That would definitely get your blood pumping waking up to that," Twitter handle called Fred Schultz posted while sharing the video.

Since being posted the video has garnered over 4.5 million views, over 184,000 likes and thousands of retweets on the microblogging site.

"OMG that's hilarious! Major chuckles," posted a Twitter user.

"Rhino, are you okay?" "Dog: Sir, this is the most terrifying moment in my life," a second commented.

"I can understand, if the dog wakes up and he sees that the first thing. Ha ha ha, I've been laughing every time I see this," another said.