Revised meal rates on Indian trains as IRCTC scraps service charge on food items

The revised meal rates says that breakfast, lunch and dinner will cost Rs 50 more if ordered during the journey and not pre-booked with the tickets. The charges for the morning tea will remain the same for all passengers.

. .

The order specifies that food ordered on the Vande Bharat Express, Rajdhani, Shatabdi or Duronto will not have any additional service charge. The food rates mentioned included GST rate.

As per the previous rules if a passenger had not booked their meal along with the tibet they had to pay an addition Rs 50 while ordering food during the journey, even if it was just Rs 20 per cup of coffee or tea.

With the new order the IRCTC has snapped service chargers for the morning and evening tea. Further the Railway board has said that the charges for all food items will be the same for both the categories of passengers if any pre-paid train is running late.