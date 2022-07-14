Retired cop among two arrested in Bihar for plotting to target PM Modi

The two arrested terrorists have been identified a Athar Parvez and Mohammad Jallauddin. The police said that they were being trained in Phulwari Sharif ahead of the PM's visit. They held meetings on July 6 and 7 and discussed ways to target PM Modi.

New Delhi, July 14: The Bihar police have busted a terror module in Patna and arrested two terrorists. The police said that the module was planning on creating an Islamic nation by 2047 and they also had Prime Minister Modi on their target.

During the raids the police recovered incriminating material and one of them was a document called '2047 India Towards Rule of Islamic India.' The police also recovered 25 pamphlets of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The raids were conducted following a tip-off from the Intelligence Bureau. The probe revealed that most of the youth who came to this place were from Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. It was also revealed that the arrested persons got money from several nations including Pakistan, Bangladesh and Turkey to run campaigns against India.

The police said that Jallauddin is a retired police officer from Jharkhand. Both were associated with the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and later the PFI, Phulwari Sharif Assistant Superintendent of Police, Manish Kumar.

Meanwhile the National Investigation Agency has joined the probe and sources tell OneIndia that they have picked up a third suspect in the case.